Camelot Portfolios LLC Decreases Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,921 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $487,362.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,618 shares in the company, valued at $183,384.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RGA. StockNews.com cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.40.

RGA opened at $117.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.08. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $127.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 1.59%. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.11%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

