Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 1,958 Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stolper Co increased its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 9.6% in the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 34,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 17.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 573,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,233,000 after acquiring an additional 85,874 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 772,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,723 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 96,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 280,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $16.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

