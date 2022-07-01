Camelot Portfolios LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 4.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

In related news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $146,714.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,133.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Boston Beer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $380.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price target on Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Boston Beer from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $456.29.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $302.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -69.01 and a beta of 0.81. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $287.00 and a 52-week high of $1,017.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $339.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($2.21). The company had revenue of $430.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.80 million. Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The business’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. Analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Beer (Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.