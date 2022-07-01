Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on COF. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.35.

COF opened at $104.19 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $98.54 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.21. The company has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 20.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,618,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,339 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 79.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,515,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,456 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 18.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Capital One Financial by 707.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,109,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,019,000 after purchasing an additional 972,274 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

