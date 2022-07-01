ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,673 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 50.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 8,732 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 7.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 64,010 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 20,893 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,134 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price target on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.76.

NYSE:COP opened at $89.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

