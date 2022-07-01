Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 243 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,103,021,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,741,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,656 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,607,000 after acquiring an additional 643,392 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,786,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,022,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

Shares of CAT opened at $178.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.73. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.02 and a twelve month high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.22%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

