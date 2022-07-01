Marcum Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $363,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $587,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMBS opened at $47.96 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.38 and a 12 month high of $53.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.07.

