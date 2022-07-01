Marcum Wealth LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 120,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 15,652 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,773,000 after acquiring an additional 54,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $47.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.19. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $56.42.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.