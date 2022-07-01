Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Position Reduced by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at about $981,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 32,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

PEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.09.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $63.28 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.19 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.62, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.87.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is -84.05%.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $673,032.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,158,405.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,366 shares of company stock worth $1,396,145. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.