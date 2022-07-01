Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Increased by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,077,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,087,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,763,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,919,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $631,489,000 after acquiring an additional 390,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR stock opened at $253.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $184.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $252.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.92.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.08.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.