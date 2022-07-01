3,296 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) Purchased by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. Marcum Wealth LLC owned approximately 6.59% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $115.20 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $110.78 and a 52-week high of $167.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.34.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.