Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,271,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,703,000 after buying an additional 3,718,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,811,858,000 after buying an additional 2,714,510 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $255,801,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,808.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,197,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,595,000 after buying an additional 1,135,234 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.29.

MS opened at $76.06 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.10. The company has a market cap of $133.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

