Marcum Wealth LLC Buys 502 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,652 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $9,224,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 14,168 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,191,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 72,190 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $110.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.80 and its 200-day moving average is $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.66. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $147.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Johnson Rice upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on EOG Resources from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays upped their target price on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on EOG Resources to $164.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.33.

EOG Resources Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.