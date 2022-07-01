Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires 282 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 94,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $443,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 59,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE USB opened at $46.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

USB has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

