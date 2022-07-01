Marcum Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 806 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on COST. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.56.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,576.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,498 shares of company stock worth $4,173,309 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $479.28 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $393.88 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $482.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.