Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,438 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on F. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.32.

F opened at $11.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.