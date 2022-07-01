Marcum Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $1,272,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 38,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,976,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $720,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

NYSE CMG opened at $1,307.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,339.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,477.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,926.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,932.75.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.