FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Bought by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $253,315,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 9,524.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,709,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,540 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,236,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,694 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 655.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,062,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.29. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.37. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.85%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.