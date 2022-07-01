Marcum Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 337.7% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MPC shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.36.

In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $82.21 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $114.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.35 and its 200 day moving average is $82.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.76.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

