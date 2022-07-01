Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stock Position Raised by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $91.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a PE ratio of 61.94, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.69. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $152.20.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 127.03%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIS. Stephens began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.04.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

