Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires 1,586 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,950 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 55,152 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 80,372 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after buying an additional 7,326 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 27,276 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 7,248 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 933,902 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $48,096,000 after buying an additional 70,732 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $57.46.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.72.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

