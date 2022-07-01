Marcum Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $951,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,024,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $101.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.29. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $98.36 and a 1-year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.