Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $228,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,786,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,198,021,000 after acquiring an additional 136,818 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,729,452,000 after acquiring an additional 207,904 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,009,346,000 after acquiring an additional 193,777 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $136.72 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $241.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.44 and a 200-day moving average of $176.80. The stock has a market cap of $80.89 billion, a PE ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Langenberg & Company assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

