Independent Wealth Network Inc. Buys Shares of 6,353 Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,962,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,221,000 after buying an additional 1,862,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,541,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,443,000 after purchasing an additional 439,010 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,162,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,058,000 after purchasing an additional 221,191 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,797,000 after purchasing an additional 121,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,017,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $42.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.99.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

