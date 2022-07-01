Independent Wealth Network Inc. Buys 1,543 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 213,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 158,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 18,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 109,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of IAU stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.52. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.