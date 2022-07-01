Marcum Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Marcum Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 519.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock opened at $168.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $153.70 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.00. The firm has a market cap of $72.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 0.53.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

About Crown Castle International (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.