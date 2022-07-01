Independent Wealth Network Inc. Makes New $104,000 Investment in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDP. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Solid Power by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Chardan Capital started coverage on Solid Power in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Solid Power news, major shareholder Volta Energy Technologies, Llc sold 457,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $2,856,743.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,246,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,042,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SLDP opened at $5.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.50. Solid Power, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $14.85.

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

