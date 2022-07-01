Independent Wealth Network Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,146 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,871 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,704,000 after acquiring an additional 697,955 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 33,421.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,775,000 after acquiring an additional 635,349 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $872,326,000 after acquiring an additional 495,211 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS opened at $182.54 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.25 and a 200-day moving average of $198.60. The stock has a market cap of $159.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.65.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

