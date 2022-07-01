Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Sold by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. cut its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,049 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,747,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,342,000 after acquiring an additional 168,070 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,750,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,065,000 after purchasing an additional 34,477 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,220,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,368,000 after purchasing an additional 124,036 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 795,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,567,000 after purchasing an additional 124,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 576,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 43,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 41.40, a quick ratio of 41.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.72.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 62.97%. The business had revenue of $84.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 71.36%.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director Melvin F. Lazar bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $40,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 227,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,725. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

