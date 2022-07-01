Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,692 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 816,037 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $96,586,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 14.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 232,167 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $27,479,000 after acquiring an additional 29,433 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,504 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,016 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT opened at $108.65 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $101.24 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $190.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.60.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.64.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

