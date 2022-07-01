ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,481,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 331,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,442,000 after purchasing an additional 31,925 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $85.36 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.83.

