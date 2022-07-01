Independent Wealth Network Inc. Raises Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,456,896,000 after purchasing an additional 987,165 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,245,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,073,378,000 after purchasing an additional 455,162 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,884,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,971,000 after purchasing an additional 921,239 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,224,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,505,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,871,000 after purchasing an additional 85,829 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.13.

ATO stock opened at $112.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.86. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.48. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.80 and a 12-month high of $122.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

