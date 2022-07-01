Independent Wealth Network Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,719 Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,417.5% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 405.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $50.90 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $60.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.42 and its 200-day moving average is $56.69.

