Independent Wealth Network Inc. Purchases 68 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 331 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,538 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 161,332 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $173,851,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA opened at $673.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $697.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.37, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $754.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $889.45. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $620.46 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas cut their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $883.92.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,090,394.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,998,581.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $368,203,194. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.