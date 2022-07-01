Independent Wealth Network Inc. Buys New Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Alibaba Group by 170.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 33,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 21,157 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caledonia Investments PLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $20,558,000. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.49.

BABA stock opened at $113.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $308.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.94. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $228.85.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

