Independent Wealth Network Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VHT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,144,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,036,000 after purchasing an additional 42,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,897,000 after purchasing an additional 100,814 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 587,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,394,000 after purchasing an additional 26,653 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 528,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,934,000 after purchasing an additional 208,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 523,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,436,000 after purchasing an additional 57,358 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $235.50 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.12 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.93.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

