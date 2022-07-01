Independent Wealth Network Inc. Acquires 379 Shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,809,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 132,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after buying an additional 52,002 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,917,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period.

Shares of CNRG stock opened at $77.98 on Friday. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a twelve month low of $68.74 and a twelve month high of $112.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.94.

