Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,588 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 0.9% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 24.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 19,460 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 56,703 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,236 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 225,441 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 233,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

Shares of CSCO opened at $42.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $176.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.02 and a 52-week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

