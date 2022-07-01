Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Invests $62,000 in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 433,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,411,000 after acquiring an additional 60,544 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 327,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 237,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,914,000 after acquiring an additional 20,767 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,774,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 66,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 19,235 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EFAX opened at $65.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.63. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12 month low of $64.03 and a 12 month high of $87.58.

