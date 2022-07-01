iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 7,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 67,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG opened at $73.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.29. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $72.89 and a 1 year high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

