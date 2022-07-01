Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $84,000 Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ABB by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 6.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 23.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ABB by 4.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the third quarter worth $945,000. Institutional investors own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABB opened at $26.73 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $39.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.81.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). ABB had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. ABB’s payout ratio is 22.75%.

ABB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ABB from CHF 32 to CHF 33 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on ABB from CHF 35 to CHF 37 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ABB from CHF 26 to CHF 27 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

