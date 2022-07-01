Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Invests $90,000 in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AN. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AutoNation by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,450,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 140,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 200,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total value of $22,952,590.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,981,453 shares in the company, valued at $913,158,037.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total value of $12,353,087.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,072,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,208,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 823,219 shares of company stock valued at $93,677,984 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AN stock opened at $111.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.77 and a 200-day moving average of $112.13. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 59.93% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 23.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AutoNation from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.71.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

