Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Takes $92,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,785,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,972,000 after acquiring an additional 860,968 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,268,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,203,000 after acquiring an additional 575,568 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,229,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,067,000 after purchasing an additional 64,559 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,240,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,469,000 after purchasing an additional 513,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 698,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,576,000 after purchasing an additional 60,037 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $48.94 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.59 and a 1 year high of $56.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.61.

