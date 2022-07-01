Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,436 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

SHEL stock opened at $52.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.66. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $48.27 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.18 and its 200 day moving average is $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHEL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.53) to GBX 2,860 ($35.09) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($30.06) to GBX 2,550 ($31.28) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,038 ($25.00) to GBX 2,551 ($31.30) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,574.43.

Shell Profile (Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.