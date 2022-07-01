Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 1,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

ROP opened at $394.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $423.09 and its 200-day moving average is $445.96. The stock has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $369.51 and a twelve month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.47.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

