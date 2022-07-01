Concord Wealth Partners Sells 291 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in DocuSign were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOCU opened at $57.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of -127.51 and a beta of 1.05. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.86 and a twelve month high of $314.76.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,393,689.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DOCU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wedbush lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.60.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

