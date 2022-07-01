Xponance Inc. Has $4.95 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.36.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $56,935.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,962.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 97,296 shares of company stock worth $9,951,320 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $94.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.05 and a 1 year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

