Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 134.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,248 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $39.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.70.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Citigroup raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.03.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Wells Fargo & Company (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.