Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 134 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,474 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,338 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,762,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 335,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,600,000 after purchasing an additional 17,201 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBNY opened at $179.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.45. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $165.36 and a 1-year high of $374.76.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $607.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.85 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 22.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.11%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBNY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $472.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.85.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

