Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stake Raised by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $5,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 475.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Snowflake by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. BNP Paribas lowered Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $385.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.26.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake stock opened at $139.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of -65.90 and a beta of 1.86. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $405.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.59.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.47. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The firm had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

